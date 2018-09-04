South Africa: Labour Acknowledges Attempted Cyber-Attack On Website

press release

The Department of Labour is aware of media reports over the weekend relating to a cyber-attack on its computer system and contrary to media reports as if the hack was successful, the Department through its Information Technology (IT) unit can confirm that there was an attempted Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attack on one of the external facing servers- A DDOS attack is when multiple systems flood the bandwidth or resources of a website, making it unavailable.

The Acting Chief information Officer, Xola Monakali said "The attempt was through the external Domain Name Server (DNS) server which is sitting at the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

No internal servers, systems or clients information were compromised, as they are separated with the relevant protection in place. The Department therefore wants to assure all its clients and the public at large that their information is safe.

The Department has partnered with SITA and other security experts to investigate the matter and all those interested will be informed upon conclusion thereof.

Issued by: Department of Labour