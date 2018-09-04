4 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Around 100 People Injured in Joburg Train Crash

Photo: ER24/Twitter
The scene where two trains collided leaving approximately 100 people injured.

Approximately 100 people were injured on Tuesday morning following a collision between two passenger trains in the Eloff extension in Selby, south of Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics, along with other emergency services, arrived on the scene to find both trains upright and on the tracks.

"Numerous people had already got off of the train and were walking around on the scene. Emergency services set up a triage area and began to assess the patients," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

"Approximately 100 patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. No serious injuries or fatalities were found.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by several services to nearby hospital.

"The detail surrounding this incident is not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.

Source: News24

