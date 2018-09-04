South Africa: Ramaphosa-May Succeed in Revitalising Ties Between SA and UK

analysis

British Prime MinisterTheresa May (C) is greeted by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa (R), in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 August 2018. The visit is the first visit by a British Prime Minister to Sub-Saharan Africa since 2013. She is visiting South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya meeting with business leaders and her counterparts in government with a central message of renewed partnership between Britain and Africa. EPA-EFE/MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL

Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey Casey says that while UK Prime Minister Theresa May's visit last week included an important Brexit component, there was a lot more to it than that.

Cyril Ramaphosa's succession as President has restored South Africa's relations with Britain which had gone sour under Jacob Zuma. That became clear when Theresa May made the first visit to this country by a British Prime Minister since 2011.

Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey says it's a "misperception" that May's visit to Africa - she also visited Nigeria and Kenya - was mainly about Brexit. In fact May's predecessor David Cameron had been planning a major African tour in July 2016 but circumstances intervened. He lost the Brexit referendum that same month and...