4 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa-May Succeed in Revitalising Ties Between SA and UK

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Peter Fabricius

British Prime MinisterTheresa May (C) is greeted by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa (R), in Cape Town, South Africa, 28 August 2018. The visit is the first visit by a British Prime Minister to Sub-Saharan Africa since 2013. She is visiting South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya meeting with business leaders and her counterparts in government with a central message of renewed partnership between Britain and Africa. EPA-EFE/MIKE HUTCHINGS / POOL

Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey Casey says that while UK Prime Minister Theresa May's visit last week included an important Brexit component, there was a lot more to it than that.

Cyril Ramaphosa's succession as President has restored South Africa's relations with Britain which had gone sour under Jacob Zuma. That became clear when Theresa May made the first visit to this country by a British Prime Minister since 2011.

Britain's High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey says it's a "misperception" that May's visit to Africa - she also visited Nigeria and Kenya - was mainly about Brexit. In fact May's predecessor David Cameron had been planning a major African tour in July 2016 but circumstances intervened. He lost the Brexit referendum that same month and...

South Africa

South African President Rejects Claims of Chinese 'Colonialism'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday dismissed allegations of China practicing colonialism in Africa,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.