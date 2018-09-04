Tanzania: How Fans Are Reacting to Diamond Platnumz's New Hairdo

Photo: allafrica.com

Diamond Platnumz's new haircut

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is rocking a new hairstyle but his fans are not impressed.

Diamond shared a picture of himself spotting braids at the crown of his head and shaving the sides, giving him a Mohawk look.

The "Jibebe" hit maker opted for braids that reach his shoulders and finished off the look by wearing a silver earring on one ear.

LINK IN MY BIO!!... EMBU #JIBEBE BEBE!!🔥

A post shared by Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) on Sep 3, 2018 at 2:06am PDT

The new look aroused varying reactions from the online community with most expressing their disapproval. Some felt it was a girly look while others liked it.

This is what they had to say.

"Very soon ota vaaa lace wig," said noranankabirwa.

"Hizi sasa ni gani Diamond?" asked barbiegramm.

"Tatizo sio km mbona wengi wanasuka najua hili swali unalo saiv tatizo status yko na we mtoto wa kislamu bana @diamondplatnumz ukiitwa baba NI level nyengine," wrote officialmilani.

"U look scary! Hope u understand my language.. U can do better," commented 2fyxa.

"Umependeza chib," said natashachaless.

"Haha dah iyo nayo apana," remarked deldelvy.

"Sikuwahi tegemea uchizi utafikia hapa!" wrote thecla._n.

"I think you look better with your natural hair," said falone.ellia.

"Whoever gave you this idea is your big time hater," said phauzia.agos.

CANADA!!!! SAVE THE DATES!!! 9TH NOV -TORONTO🔥 10TH NOV -MONTREAL🔥 11TH NOV -EDMONTON 🔥 More Info @princegeorgepeters @slim_bizzle1 @deejaychideejaychi 📽 @lukambaofficial #ItsLukamba SIMBAINCANADA OYA #JIBEBE BEBE!! CANADA SI MJIBEBE BEBE!!!🤔

A post shared by Chibu Dangote (@diamondplatnumz) on Sep 3, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT