4 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: How Fans Are Reacting to Diamond Platnumz's New Hairdo

Photo: allafrica.com
Diamond Platnumz's new haircut
By Naira Habib

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz is rocking a new hairstyle but his fans are not impressed.

Diamond shared a picture of himself spotting braids at the crown of his head and shaving the sides, giving him a Mohawk look.

The "Jibebe" hit maker opted for braids that reach his shoulders and finished off the look by wearing a silver earring on one ear.

The new look aroused varying reactions from the online community with most expressing their disapproval. Some felt it was a girly look while others liked it.

This is what they had to say.

"Very soon ota vaaa lace wig," said noranankabirwa.

"Hizi sasa ni gani Diamond?" asked barbiegramm.

"Tatizo sio km mbona wengi wanasuka najua hili swali unalo saiv tatizo status yko na we mtoto wa kislamu bana @diamondplatnumz ukiitwa baba NI level nyengine," wrote officialmilani.

"U look scary! Hope u understand my language.. U can do better," commented 2fyxa.

"Umependeza chib," said natashachaless.

"Haha dah iyo nayo apana," remarked deldelvy.

"Sikuwahi tegemea uchizi utafikia hapa!" wrote thecla._n.

"I think you look better with your natural hair," said falone.ellia.

"Whoever gave you this idea is your big time hater," said phauzia.agos.

