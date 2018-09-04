4 September 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Sudan Appreciates Support From China - Official

By Xinhua

"We are not surprised by the economic support from China during the meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on the sidelines of the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing," Aboud Jabir Saeed, secretary-general of the National Unity Government in Sudan, said in an interview with Xinhua on Monday.

He reiterated the government support for the standing partnership between Sudan and China.

"This partnership is win-win as it is mutually beneficial," said Saeed.

Sudan and China are expected to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2019.

During the meeting between Xi and al-Bashir on Sunday, Xi highly appreciated al-Bashir's deep friendship with China and his important contributions to advancing China-Sudan relations.

Pragmatic cooperation between China and Sudan has played an important part in promoting the economic development of both countries and stands as a fine example of South-South cooperation, Xi said.

Al-Bashir expressed his gratitude for China's firm support for Sudan's efforts to safeguard sovereignty, independence, and stability, as well as for Africa's course of peace and development.

Sudan

Read the original article on Focac.

