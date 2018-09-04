Ethiopia: Chinese Premier Holds Talks With Ethiopian Prime Minister

Beijing — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday held talks with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Noting that Ethiopia is an important African country and an important partner of China in Africa, Li said the China-Ethiopia comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership has gained in-depth development.

Li said China encourages its enterprises to invest in Ethiopia, expand human resources development and cooperation, and promote construction of transportation infrastructure and supporting projects.

China is happy to see a peaceful and stable East Africa, and willing to work with Ethiopia to strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs and safeguard common interests of both sides as well as other developing countries, Li said.

Abiy said Chinese enterprises are playing an increasingly important role in Ethiopia's economic and social development, adding that Ethiopia is willing to strengthen human resources, energy and infrastructure cooperation with China, improve the business environment and welcome Chinese companies to invest in Ethiopia.

After the talks, Li and Abiy witnessed the signing of bilateral cooperation documents.