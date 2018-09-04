Kenya: Why Broke FKF Splashed Sh130m On a TV Van

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) splashed a whooping Sh130 million in purchasing an Outside Broadcast van in a plan to produce local football action.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa said the move was in a bid to catch up with a high demand of televised action of grassroots football.

Annually, the world football governing body, Fifa, finances member associations with approximately Sh125 million, a larger percentage (35) meant for infrastructure, 24% for youth football, 23% for men's competitions, 11% for technical developments and a combined six for planning and administration costs.

"Fifa gives certain amount every year for such projects and so for us we went for an OB van which will produce our matches starting from the national teams, women premier league and as far as U13 leagues," said Mwendwa on Sunday during the SportPesa Shield quarterfinal matches in Machakos.

'IMPROVE ON EQUIPMENT'

"We are currently producing the FKF Cup matches which is a great milestone in as far as football development is concerned. We are not yet there as we want to improve on the equipment," he added.

Nairobi News understands the van was acquired from South Africa based Multichoice whose two OB vans were still in the country after terminating their licence agreement with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) limited in 2017.

A fully equipped average brand new OB van is estimated at approximately Shs250 million.

"We've provided employment to the locals who are doing the shooting but we will do more training for more expertise," concluded Mwendwa.

The team has so far produced and aired several matches of the SportPesa Shield via Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC)'s sister channel Y254, and is touted to air the Kenya versus Ghana match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group "F" qualifier scheduled for Saturday at Kasarani Stadium.