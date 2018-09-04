Kenya: Kalonzo At China Summit, but Wiper Denies Uhuru Is Paying the Bills

Nasa co-principal and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is in Beijing for the two-day China-Africa summit, but his party denies that he is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta's delegation.

Mr Musyoka was on Monday photographed with part of the government delegation to the summit that includes cabinet secretaries Monica Juma, Henry Rotich, James Macharia, Peter Munya among other top govt officials.

But Wiper Party officials insist that Mr Musyoka is at the summit as the honorary chairman of World Eminent Chinese Businessmen Association (WECBA).

Media reports indicated on Tuesday that the "former Vice President's hotel was booked by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alongside other members of the delegations."

Wiper Executive Director Jared Siso confirmed to The Star newspaper that the party boss is in China, but declined to comment on the details of his mission abroad.