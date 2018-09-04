4 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Brothers Clobber to Death Man Dating Their Form Two Sister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Crime scene
By Mwende Kasujja

Police in Bungoma County are holding three brothers from Muyekhe village, Kabuchai constituency, after they allegedly killed their younger sister's lover.

The three laid a trap for the 24 year-old man as he returned from meeting their Form Two sister.

The high school girl had reportedly been forced to call her lover by her brothers.

The deceased was on his way back home from the meeting when the brothers descended on him, hitting his head with a blunt object and crushing part of his body with a huge stone.

A witness, the deceased's brother, said he saw two of the four attackers.

"Ilibidi nijifiche niangalie hao ni kina nani, niliona sura zao wawili lakini hao wengine sikuwajua," Gabriel Nyongesa told K24.

The mother to the deceased said the attackers should have detained his son and presented him to the police as opposed to killing him.

Kenya

Kenyans Tell President to Loan From DP Ruto, Not China

A tweet by President Uhuru Kenyatta on China's $60 billion kitty for development in Africa was met by angry comments… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.