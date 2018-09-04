Kenya: Brothers Clobber to Death Man Dating Their Form Two Sister

Police in Bungoma County are holding three brothers from Muyekhe village, Kabuchai constituency, after they allegedly killed their younger sister's lover.

The three laid a trap for the 24 year-old man as he returned from meeting their Form Two sister.

The high school girl had reportedly been forced to call her lover by her brothers.

The deceased was on his way back home from the meeting when the brothers descended on him, hitting his head with a blunt object and crushing part of his body with a huge stone.

A witness, the deceased's brother, said he saw two of the four attackers.

"Ilibidi nijifiche niangalie hao ni kina nani, niliona sura zao wawili lakini hao wengine sikuwajua," Gabriel Nyongesa told K24.

The mother to the deceased said the attackers should have detained his son and presented him to the police as opposed to killing him.