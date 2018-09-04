Namibia: Man in for Raping Stepdaughter

A 31-year-old man was arrested at Rehoboth on Friday after he allegedly raped his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

According to a Namibian Police report yesterday, the man took advantage of the fact that the girl's mother was not at home, and allegedly raped the minor.

Police investigations in the matter are continuing.

Another rape case was reported at Aroab on Saturday after a 27-year-old woman was allegedly violated by a 30-year-old man she was drinking with.

The suspect was arrested, and police investigations are continuing.

In other incidents, murder, suicide and accidents claimed 11 lives countrywide over the weekend.

Among those killed was 21-year-old Kahepako Tjiueza, who died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a dispute over a phone he had given to the 20-year-old suspect.

The incident happened on Sunday at farm Otjomikova in the Aminuis area, and the suspect was arrested.

Police are also investigating the murder of a 34-year-old, who was stabbed by a 25-year-old male suspect at Rehoboth.

The deceased, identified as Paul Afrikaaner, was allegedly stabbed on the neck, and the suspect is now in police custody.

A 17-year-old identified as Epson Eiseb died at Hakahana on Sunday after he was stabbed with a knife on the neck.

A woman identified as Losina Niho (29), who was trying to stop a fight at Havana on Friday, was killed after one of the men turned against her, and stabbed her with a knife on her neck.

The suspect handed himself over to the police.

A 21-year-old man was arrested over the death of 40-year-old Benjamin Urion, who succumbed to his injuries at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital on Sunday. It is alleged that Urion was assaulted on Saturday at Groot Aub.

Police at Swakopmund are also investigating two separate cases of suicide, one of which involves 44-year-old John William, who was found hanging from a geyser at his home on Sunday. He allegedly left a suicide note.

Dirk Jacobus Visser (57), was also found dead at Swakopmund on Saturday after he allegedly shot himself in the head with a pistol.

Furthermore, Mojenda Stephanus (61) died on the spot on Saturday after he was hit by a car in Windhoek, while 47-year-old Joseine Beukers burnt to death in a shack at Karibib.

It is suspected that a lit candle was the cause of the fire, but police investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by a stray bullet fired by police officers at the weekend.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi told The Namibian yesterday that the incident happened around 01h30 on Saturday morning in Omuvapo Street in the Kilimanjaro informal settlement of Katutura.

He said police responded to a call to close a bar which was open beyond its legal operating time.

"The allegations are that members of the public became unruly, and started attacking the officers with stones. The police allegedly responded by firing at the crowd," he said.

According to Kanguatjivi, a stray bullet hit the woman, who was standing outside her home close to the bar.

The woman was taken to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.