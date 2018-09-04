Kenya: Joey Muthengi Defends Kamene Goro After Revealing She Has Slept With 27 Men

Photo: Nairobi News

Citizen TV host Joey Muthengi. RIGHT: NRG radio presenter Kamene Goro.

Citizen TV host Joey Muthengi has waded into the storm raised by NRG radio presenter Kamene Goro when she revealed her body count was at 27.

Body count refers to the number of people a person has slept with.

Appearing on a whisky challenge last week alongside co-presenter Andrew Kibe and entertainer Prezzo, Kamene revealed her body count as at then was at 27.

The revelation touched off a chatter among Kenyans on social media, with varied sentiments.

UNFAIR

But Ms Muthengi says it is unfair to see women differently who have slept with many men.

"Women are judged more harshly in terms of your past and history- It speaks negatively upon us if we are truthful whereas men can get away with whatever crazy number they are working with," said Joey.

The host recently confessed to prefer older men. On Citizen, she argued that a body count is not a conversation people should be having in 2018.

"It is 2018 and not 2001. There is always deception involved in that conversation it can never be an honest one. There should be a reset after 25 you start the count," She said.

JUDGED HARSHLY

Radio presenter Roy Karuhize, for his part argued that the reason why women are judged more harshly was because they take relationships more intimately.

"The reason where there is a bias is that it starts from the way men look at intimate relations. Men treat it trivially while a lot of good women take it seriously," said Roy.

"The moment a man's body count is high it is taken trivially because he did not take those relationships seriously Men panic about women's body count if at all it is high then it is because they think she is naïve and takes guys seriously too early."