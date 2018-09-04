Namibian Children Not Safe - Unicef

United Nations Children's Fund country representative Rachel Odede says Avihe Cheryl Ujaha's death is ample proof that many children are not safe in Namibia.

She said this in a statement issued yesterday, describing nine-year-old Avihe's death as devastatingly heartbreaking, while offering condolences to the family.

"This brutal act reminds all of us that many of our children in Namibia continue to experience acts of violence in their communities," said Odede, while calling for the speedy implementation of the 2015 Child Care and Protection Act.

She said children deserved the protection of their basic human rights, health and education.

"All children, irrespective of their socio-economic status, should live in a protective environment - one that safeguards them from abuse and exploitation.

No child must be left behind in our common pursuit of enabling each child to survive and thrive," she continued.

Odede said Unicef was fully committed to supporting the government and civil society organisations which assist those affected by gender-based violence.

Yesterday, police commissioner Abner Agas said some people had come forward with information since a N$30 000 reward for information was announced last week.

"People have been coming with bits of information, but nothing that would help [us make a breakthrough]," he stated.

In the meantime, people have been streaming to Avihe's maternal home to offer condolences to the family.

Avihe had been missing from home for three days, from 25 to 27 August, before her dismembered body was discovered in Windhoek's Staan Vas location.