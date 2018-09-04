South Africa: #HandsOffMyChoices Campaign Was Designed to Raise Awareness of the Tobacco Bill - JTI

analysis

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) South Africa launched a public awareness campaign -- #HandsOffMyChoices -- in July 2018, in response to the publication of The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill in the Government Gazette, on 9 May 2018 for public comment.

Tobacco products carry risks to health and should be regulated accordingly. As a responsible company, JTI is open and transparent about the tobacco products that it manufactures and sells. Where it sees proposed regulations that are flawed, however, it acts to recommend alternative measures that take into account the social and economic impact.

An article that appeared in Daily Maverick on August 19 states: "A series of expensive print, electronic and broadcast media advertisements and social media campaigns were launched in July. The ad campaigns were carefully crafted to conceal that they were funded by a big industry player. Japan Tobacco International's (JTI) #HandsOffMyChoices is so sophisticated that it would be difficult for an ordinary citizen to...