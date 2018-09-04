South Africa: CSA to Make Decision On T20 League This Weekend

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe has confirmed that a final decision will be made on the tournament previously known as the T20 Global League this weekend.

Moroe was speaking at the CSA Season Launch at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

"We have a board meeting and members council meeting this weekend, where I will be given the guidance in terms of do I go ahead with the league or not - given the tough situations that CSA has faced now," said Moroe.

"But as far as the commercial side of this league, I'm pretty happy with where we are at CSA. We are aiming to do better, it's been a long hard road and we continue to push forward.

"We've had the help of CEOs from the various franchises coming in with assisting and giving us their two cents in terms of rebuilding this league. So hopefully this weekend will come out and we'll announce the positive news."

Originally called the T20 Global League, the tournament was scrapped just weeks before it was due to be launched at the end of 2017.

It was a decision that ultimately cost then-CEO Haroon Lorgat his job.

The tournament is due to get underway in November of this year, but CSA has been running into stumbling block after stumbling block along the way.

At least four of the previous Global League owners are reportedly threatening legal action against CSA after they were informed that there were no guarantees that they would be owners in the new tournament.

In June, CSA and SuperSport joined forces to form a new company called Newco. However, broadcaster SuperSport confirmed in August that they would no longer pursue the T20 equity deal with CSA.

The inaugural event is expected to be played during November and December 2018.

Source: Sport24