South Africa: Good News for Proteas As Steyn Returns for Hampshire

Dale Steyn has fully recovered from a mild groin strain and will play for Hampshire in their County Championship clash against Worcestershire.

Steyn was named in the starting XI on Tuesday morning with Hampshire winning the toss and batting first.

Steyn had picked up a groin strain while bowling in a match on August 20.

Given his injury troubles over the past two seasons, there had been concern that another serious injury would be the final nail in the coffin.

But, fortunately, this latest setback was minor, and the 35-year-old is good to go once again.

Steyn, with 421 scalps to his name, is currently level with Shaun Pollock as the leading wicket-taker in South African Test cricket history.

He has also expressed his desire to play in next year's World Cup in England.

Sport24 will keep you updates on Steyn's performance over the next four days.

?? Your Hampshire XI: Weatherley, Adams, Vince*, Northeast, Soames, Alsop+, Holland, Dawson, Abbott, Steyn, Edwards. https://t.co/qMEPyUKJkf-- Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 4, 2018

Source: Sport24