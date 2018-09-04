Namibia: Do Not Repeat Germany's Mistake On Land - Isaack

The government's consistent labelling of those calling for ancestral land restitution as tribalists was criticised by Nama Traditional Association chief Johannes Isaack.

Isaack was addressing the memorial service to mark the arrival of the repatriated skulls at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek on Friday. He said the Nama and Ovaherero did not volunteer to be exterminated by colonial Germany during the 1904-08 genocide.

"Why then should the Namibian government leadership keep on calling the victims tribalists? We were not the authors of the extermination orders, specifically ordering the soldiers to kill the Ovaherero and Nama people," he stressed. The chief said the strength of their genocide case lies in the specific orders issued, and that neither the Ovaherero nor the Nama are denying that there were casualties from other groups as well.

He said Namibia accepted the territorial borders set at the Berlin Conference in 1884, and that "our ancestors" roamed and owned this land long before the arrival of Europeans. "The combination of the terms ancestors and land unequivocally weaved together the contested words ancestral land. Today, the reference to words like ancestral land (apparently) equates to tribalism," said Isaack.

He noted that the Berlin conference made the mistake of excluding the land owners from participating as their land was being divided, leading to the genocide when the Namas and Hereros fought for their land.

"The lessons from our history are that the owners of the land must be invited to the land conference, where their land is being divided among other people. This is imperative to avoid another disastrous outcome on the same soil for the same reasons," he said.

Herero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro, who also spoke at the ceremony, questioned why Germany was not able to sincerely apologise and pay compensation as it should. While referring to the repatriated human remains, he described them as people who refused to be colonised.

"They waged a war of resistance against colonialisms in defence of their ancestral land, the two words that some people do not even want mentioned," he added. Rukoro echoed Isaack's stance that the extermination order was only against the Nama and Ovaherero.

"The two governments cannot today try to do things for us through proxies called special envoys, but should do things with us. This is because we do not think there is anyone else better than us to represent us," he said.

Vice president Nangolo Mbumba, the keynote speaker at the event, spoke of how the colonial era of both Germany and South Africa caused psychological damage that has manifested in "tribalism, pent-up anger, cultural and identity isolation, and others".

"They are the direct cause of present-day developmental challenges, such as persistent poverty and inequality, economic exclusion of the majority, and widespread landlessness and homelessness which Namibians are facing today," he said.

Mbumba also described the 1904-08 genocide as despicable and racist, and a crime against humanity.

German state minister Michelle Müntefering, who was accompanied by German special envoy in the genocide reparations' negotiations Ruprecht Polenz, on Friday captivated the audience with her speech' in which she apologised and acknowledged the genocide.

"We, Germans, acknowledge our historical, political and moral responsibility and the historical guilt borne by the Germans of the time. As a politician, as a member of the German government, and on behalf of the young generation of German politicians, I am convinced that the time has come for us to learn. The time for change has come," said Müntefering.