Kenya: DP Ruto Carries Sh10m in Backpack to Buy 1,400 Goats At Kajiado Auction - Video

Photo: Twitter

This tweet from President Uhuru Kenyatta angered some Kenyans.

Deputy president William Ruto carried Sh10 million in a backpack which he used to buy 1,400 goats at an auction in Kajiado county on Monday.

Mr Ruto said Sh5 million was from his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta meant to buy 700 animals while the remaining half was his for a similar number of goats.

"Mdosi yangu anaitwa Uhuru Kenyatta, na ndio Rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya. Unajua ako na dunia kubwa ya kulisha. So mdosi ameniambia nimnunulie mbuzi mia saba. Na hiyo ni shilingi milioni tano. Na mimi kama mtu yake ya mkono pia nanunua mbuzi mia saba. Na hiyo ni shilingi milioni tano," said the DP.

Each goat sold at Sh7,500. Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku forked out 750,000 for 100 goats.

The auction is meant to help 5,000 families in the county to enroll into the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) health cover.

After he announced the amounts they were spending at the auction, governor Lenku was handed a back pack which was then passed on to the security officers.

DP Ruto insisted that they both needed the goats, something that the governor said he would ensure was done.

"Mtupatie mbuzi yetu jameni. Sis hatutaki vita na nyinyi," added Mr Ruto.

DP Ruto carries sh10m in backpack to buy 1,400 goats at Kajiado auction pic.twitter.com/BUM10w9rZV - Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) September 3, 2018