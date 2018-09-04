South Africa: For Moyane and Zuma, Bain Was a Team Player

analysis

A picture is emerging of consulting firm Bain & Co entering SARS with a premeditated goal directed by Tom Moyane and sanctioned by Jacob Zuma.

Bain & Co's managing director in sub Saharan Africa Vittorio Massone met Tom Moyane to discuss changing SARS months before Moyane's "surprise" appointment as Commissioner at the revenue service in September 2014. Massone and his team spent several days -- tens of billable hours -- in around late 2013 to compile a document on changes Bain & Co would suggest at SARS.

For free.

To a man without an official government position and ostensibly no political power.

(Bain & Co's expensive resources were splurged on Moyane after he was kicked out as Commissioner of Correctional Services in September 2013, then acting as a lowly adviser at Sita, the State Information Technology Agency.)

Massone made this stunning concession -- under oath -- late on Friday afternoon while questioned by retired Judge Robert Nugent during public hearings at the Commission of Inquiry into SARS....