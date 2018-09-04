South Africa: Another ANC KZN Regional Leader Gunned Down

Natal has condemned what it says appears to be an orchestrated killing of one of its eThekwini region leaders.

KwaNdengezi Ward 12 chairperson Thulani Nxumalo was gunned down outside his home shortly after a Branch Executive Committee (BEC) meeting yesterday, the party said on Tuesday.

ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, said he was "shocked and outraged by the mysterious murder" of Nxumalo. He described him as a peace-loving person.

"We are severely pained by the continuous killing of community leaders in the province. We dip our banner in honour of this fallen cadre of our revolution and commit ourselves to pick up his spear and soldier on with the struggle for the betterment of our people's lives, which he waged until his last moments."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed the killing, saying a case of murder was being investigated.

"I can confirm that Thulani Nxumalo was walking on foot in KwaNdengezi when he was attacked and shot dead by unknown suspect/s."

ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said Nxumalo, who was also a Community Policing Forum (CPF) member in KwaNdengezi, appeared to have been ambushed.

"He was gunned down while arriving home after the Branch Executive Committee meeting. Although the information regarding his murder remains sketchy, it appears that Cde Nxumalo's attackers hid themselves around his home and shot him several times on his arrival."

She said the party called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the "wanton killing of this ANC leader".

Simelane-Zulu said Nxumalo would be remembered as "one of the militant cadres from his youth in eThekwini region".

"He was known for the love of his community and always stood up against criminal elements that compromises human rights. Nxumalo as a CPF member was hard at work to ensure Ward 12 was never turned into a nest of criminal activity."

Simelane-Zulu urged members of the public to assist police with any information that could to lead to the arrest of the assailants.

"The ANC believe that the callous murder of people would come to an end when communities work together with the police."

Source: News24