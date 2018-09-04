Liberia: Teach for Liberia Aims to Train 700 Teachers

Teach For Liberia Silent Art Auction

Hosts silent art auction as fundraiser

Teach for Liberia (TFL), a Liberian organization that addresses the country's educational crisis by recruiting passionate college graduates and/or professionals for the teaching profession, is hosting a fundraiser to provide high-quality training for placement in rural and urban primary schools for two years.

According to a release TFL aims to develop 700 new teachers; provide professional development for an additional 700 existing teachers; and improve learning outcomes for 140,000 students in primary schools.

With a deficit of 7,000 teachers nationally, TFL aims to develop 700 new teachers, equivalent to 10 percent of teacher vacancies across the country.

According to TFL, the fundraiser will take the form of a Silent Art Auction, held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the TreeHouse Tech Workspace (16th ST & Coleman Ave), Sinkor, Monrovia. The auction will feature Liberian art and artists including Cyrus Cooper, Leslie Lumeh, and Manfred Zbrzezny. Tickets are US$30 and can be purchased online. Proceeds from the event will cover training materials, accommodations, meals, stipends and more, for the teachers.

"TFL alumni go on to become school, district, and community leaders, advocates, and entrepreneurs who work together with other stakeholders to change a system that leaves so many Liberian children behind," the release said.

TFL is the brainchild of social entrepreneur Desmond Diggs, a young Liberian and alumnus of Morehouse College (Atlanta, GA). Desmond moved to Liberia shortly after completing his studies and spending nearly 20 years away from the country due to civil unrest. Diggs is driven by a strong commitment to advancing education in post-conflict Liberia and other developing countries.

According to the Diggs, preparations for the first teacher cohort are well underway, "but, we're raising funds to cover training materials, accommodation, meals, stipends and many more."

Based on the highly successful Teach For America model, TFL seeks to recruit high-performing, qualified young Liberian professionals and recent college graduates as teachers, implement training programs, and furnish schools and communities with educational tools that are essential for the success of Liberia's children. The ultimate goal is to implement a Teacher Corp that will address the shortage of qualified teachers in the country.

