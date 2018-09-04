Liberia: Ibrahim Nyei Admitted to Adam Smith Fellowship

Ibrahim A. Nyei, a universal social justice activist, is currently a candidate for Doctor of Philosophy at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

A Liberian political analyst, Ibrahim Al-bakri Nyei, has been admitted into the prestigious Adam Smith Fellowship for 2018-2019.

Nyei is one of 100 doctoral students who will be supported by the Mercatus Center to devote significant time to creative scholarly research.

He will spend the next 12 months attending high-level colloquial and seminars at the Virginia-based Mercatus Center located at George Mason University.

Since its inception in 2012, the Adam Smith Fellowship program has remained solely focused on honing the skills of PhD students in a variety of fields including economics, philosophy, political science and sociology.

The goal is to encourage students to critically engage key thinkers in political economy that they might not otherwise encounter during their graduate studies.

Nyei, an unrelenting universal social justice activist, is currently a candidate for Doctor of Philosophy at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

For him, becoming an Adam Smith fellow is an added-value and a priceless chance to further polish his skills. He has described his award as a "great opportunity" for him to take his search for advanced academic knowledge to the next level.

Interestingly, Nyei's belief that societies ought to "function in ways that support and give equal opportunities to all" smoothly aligns with key thematic areas, such as public choice, liberty, self-governance and polycentrism to be explored during his time at George Mason University.

Throughout the year fellows will be engaged with theories and research from three leading political economy schools of thought: Austrian Political Economy, Virginia Political Economy and the Bloomington Political Economy. According to Nyei, while he has little understanding of the Austrian and Virginia Schools of thought, he has worked with the theories of the Bloomington School in his academic and professional career for the last ten years.

He was introduced to the theories of the Bloomington School by Prof. Amos Sawyer a former research Scientist at the Indiana University Workshop in Political Theory and Policy Analysis from where the theories of the Bloomington Politic Economy have been developed.

He obtained Master of Science in Public Policy and Development from the Maastricht University in the Netherlands. Nyei also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the A.M.E. University. He is the current Program Manager and Senior Policy Analyst for Political and Legal Reforms at Liberia's Governance Commission.

Nyei believes strongly in democratic socialism, wherein the "the government and the economy are run by the people through representatives and self-governance institutions of collective action."

It is imperative to note that Nyei has contributed to numerous international publications on Liberian and African politics.

He currently writes a regular analysis for the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistants on constitutional reform in Liberia and at the same time wrote expert briefings on the 2017 electoral process in Liberia for the Africa Research Institute based in London.

He has numerous scholarly publications to his credit in addition to the long running blog and newspaper column on current affairs in Liberia under the caption 'Voice of a Patriot.'

Authors

Webmaster Admin