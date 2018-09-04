4 September 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LFA First Division - Breweries Top Group B At Expense of Byc

By Anthony Kokoi

Opponents usually find it difficult to win BYC at the Blue Field -- their home ground. But Breweries stood firm to secure a 1-0 victory on Sunday, September 2. (Image: Anthony Kokoi)

Monrovia Club Breweries have moved atop Group A of the 2018 Liberia Football Association (LFA) national league after defeating Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) 1-0 at the Blue Field in Monrovia.

Breweries went in search for their second win in a tough away fixture that could put them atop the group, but top scorer Mitis Mulbah was duly the right person to help the Bushrod Island-based club accomplish their mission at the Blue Field.

BYC was also looking to maintain a winning form after their 2-0 win against Watanga in their opening fixture, but the visitors became the better side as they defended their single first half goal.

Both teams underwent nervy minutes in the first fifteen minutes of the match, but it was Breweries that finally broke the deadlock after striker Mulbah and his teammates capitalized on goalkeeper Alpha Jalloh's miscalculation.

BYC coach Robert Lartey, made three substitutions, introducing Kelvin Potis, William Freeman, and Robert Taylor to build his attacking force in search of an equalizer, but Breweries stood firm. When BYC's Robert Taylor headed right-back Darlington Saygbe's cross from close range, goalkeeper Sampson Giddings was well position to make a great save.

BYC later went down to 10 men after striker Mustapha Lomell received a red card, but both teams were later reduced to 10 men after Prince Kennedy was also sent off for Breweries. BYC continued to press forward in the closing stages, but failed in their attempt to secure a draw.

In other matches, defending champions LISCR FC settled to a goalless draw away to Nimba United at the North Star Sports Stadium in Mount Barclay, outside Monrovia.

Despite the draw, LISCR maintained their top position in Group B with five points out of three games, while Nimba United are seated in the third position with two points out of two games.

At the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, Jubilee and Watanga FC, Keitrace and NPA Anchors all settled to a 0-0 and 1-1 draws respectively.

Tomorrow, Wednesday September 5 Fixtures:

Small Town FC vs BYC -12:00

LPRC Oilers vs LISCR FC- 2:00

Monrovia Club Breweries vs Jubilee FC- 4:00 at ATS

Nimba United vs Keitrace FC -4:00 North Star Stadium

