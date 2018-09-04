3 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Branch Chief At Us Centres for Disease Control Appears in Cape Town Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Zimbabwe-born US citizen, virologist and South African branch chief at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Alfred Bere. (Photo from a social media profile)

Zimbabwe-born US citizen, virologist and South African branch chief at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Alfred Bere, has appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's court on a charge of fraud involving R25-million. The charges are related to the mismanagement of donor funding to the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union's Worker Health Programme. The alleged fraud has jeopardised the future of the programme as well as the jobs of several hundred employees of the initiative.

Zimbabwe-born US citizen and virologist Dr Alfred Bere, South African branch chief at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, was arrested by the Hawks on 25 August in Musina, allegedly as he attempted to flee South Africa in order to evade charges of fraud involving R25-million.

Bere, dressed in a suit with laceless shoes, appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday for a bail application that was postponed to 12 September. The virologist has been in custody since his arrest by the Hawks near the Zimbabwe border.

Prosecutor...

South Africa

Economy Slips into Technical Recession as GDP Drops

The South African economy slipped into recession during the second quarter of 2018, shrinking by 0,7% quarter-on-quarter… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.