South Africa: SA Branch Chief At Us Centres for Disease Control Appears in Cape Town Court

Zimbabwe-born US citizen, virologist and South African branch chief at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Alfred Bere. (Photo from a social media profile)

Zimbabwe-born US citizen, virologist and South African branch chief at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Alfred Bere, has appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's court on a charge of fraud involving R25-million. The charges are related to the mismanagement of donor funding to the South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union's Worker Health Programme. The alleged fraud has jeopardised the future of the programme as well as the jobs of several hundred employees of the initiative.

Zimbabwe-born US citizen and virologist Dr Alfred Bere, South African branch chief at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, was arrested by the Hawks on 25 August in Musina, allegedly as he attempted to flee South Africa in order to evade charges of fraud involving R25-million.

Bere, dressed in a suit with laceless shoes, appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday for a bail application that was postponed to 12 September. The virologist has been in custody since his arrest by the Hawks near the Zimbabwe border.

Prosecutor...