3 September 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Africa: 'Rencontres Africa' - Tunisia Under Spotlight At 3rd Edition Scheduled for September 24 and 25 in Paris

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will be the guest of honour at the 3rd "Rencontres Africa" (Africa meetings) which will be held on September 24 and 25, 2018, at the "Palais des Congrès" in Paris, with the participation of business leaders from different sectors: health, agriculture and agribusiness, building and public works and services.

This event provides the opportunity to directly meet with all African and French participants present, whose number will reach nearly 1500 guests, said a statement published by "Classe Export" Monday.

The Africa meetings will be enriched by sector operations with high added value in the health, agriculture, agrifood, construction and infrastructure fields.

In addition to these sector actions, the "Rencontres Africa" will welcome African companies from 30 different countries, as well as 8 stands of African countries created under the aegis of employers' organisations, representatives of the public sectors or African regions.

Tunisian companies will be able to present, thanks to the service of personalised appointments, their search criteria, select the participants of their choice and thus obtain a schedule of customised appointments.

The same source said a specific cluster will be made available to all participants to present "live" the issues related to access to finance, which is one of the key factors of African growth and obtain personalized answers.

The second edition of the "Rencontres Africa", which took place in 3 African countries (Côte d'Ivoire on October 2 and 3, 2017) and October 5 and 6, 2017 simultaneously in Kenya and Tunisia) saw around 4,800 participants.

