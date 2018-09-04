4 September 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: 2018 Beijing Seminar for Media Professionals Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The 2018 seminar for 20 selected media professionals from Ghana is currently on-going in Beijing, China.

The seminar, which is being organised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, aims to enhance the traditional friendship and co-operation between China and Ghana, and to promote their human resource, economic and social development.

In a welcome address, Mr Han Liqiang, Deputy Director, China International Publishing Group, noted that China and Ghana had established diplomatic relations for more than half a century and that the two countries had always treated each other with mutual respect and equality.

Mr Liqiang added that the two countries had, over the years, carried sincere and rewarding co-operation in the areas of commercial trade, cultural education, energy technology and infrastructure development.

He said under project Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an initiative and vision of the Chinese government, future co-operation between China and Ghana would be more promising.

He explained that BRI sought to expand maritime routes and land infrastructure connecting China with Asia, Africa and Europe by boosting trade and economic growth.

"The key to sound relations between states lie in the affinity between their people which largely stems from mutual understanding, and only friendship built on sincererity can last", Mr Liqiang emphasized.

On his part, Mr Kofi Ohene Bening, Deputy Director, Human Resource, Ministry of Information, commended the Chinese government for its continuous support to Ghana.

He urged the participants to learn from the great experience of the Chinese media and apply it to their profession on their return to Ghana.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah) Beijing

Ghana

Minamata Initial Assessment Report Launched

A Six-Chapter Report on Mercury Use, Sources and Releases in Ghana has been launched in Accra. Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.