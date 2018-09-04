Ghana: 2018 Beijing Seminar for Media Professionals Underway

press release

The 2018 seminar for 20 selected media professionals from Ghana is currently on-going in Beijing, China.

The seminar, which is being organised by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, aims to enhance the traditional friendship and co-operation between China and Ghana, and to promote their human resource, economic and social development.

In a welcome address, Mr Han Liqiang, Deputy Director, China International Publishing Group, noted that China and Ghana had established diplomatic relations for more than half a century and that the two countries had always treated each other with mutual respect and equality.

Mr Liqiang added that the two countries had, over the years, carried sincere and rewarding co-operation in the areas of commercial trade, cultural education, energy technology and infrastructure development.

He said under project Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an initiative and vision of the Chinese government, future co-operation between China and Ghana would be more promising.

He explained that BRI sought to expand maritime routes and land infrastructure connecting China with Asia, Africa and Europe by boosting trade and economic growth.

"The key to sound relations between states lie in the affinity between their people which largely stems from mutual understanding, and only friendship built on sincererity can last", Mr Liqiang emphasized.

On his part, Mr Kofi Ohene Bening, Deputy Director, Human Resource, Ministry of Information, commended the Chinese government for its continuous support to Ghana.

He urged the participants to learn from the great experience of the Chinese media and apply it to their profession on their return to Ghana.

Source: ISD (Doris Sodjah) Beijing