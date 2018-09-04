Uganda: Kitatta Applies for Bail Afresh

The patron of the Boda Boda 2010 Association, Abudallah Kitatta has made a fresh attempt to the General Court Martial to release him on bail.

The second bail application by Mr Kitatta, was made just two days after the release of former Inspector General of Police, Gen. Kale Kayihura on August 30.

In his bail application before the Makindye-based General Martial headed by Lt Gen. Andrew Gutti, Kitatta stated that he needs to seek specialized medical treatment which he said, he cannot access while in military detention at Makindye.

The other grounds that Kitatta cited are; applying for bail being his constitutional right, has fixed places of abode at both Nakasajja in Mukono and Nkokonjeru in Nsanji, has three wives with 13 children and that he is psychologically and financially constrained due to his continued incarceration.

He also stated that his health is in jeopardy, explaining that the doctors in a detention facility where he was first held, advised him to investigate and urgently carry out special medical tests for a grave -illness, something he has not yet done for the last nine months.

Kitatta was arrested in January this year from Vine Hotel in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division following a security crackdown.

He was subsequently charged before the military court with charges of unlawful possession of firearms, ammunitions, which the military says are a monopoly of the UPDF.

The military court declined releasing him on bail on his first bail application in June this year, reasoning that he presented low ordinary sureties and that there were high chances of him of interfering with the investigations.

But in his fresh bid, Kitatta argued that he has since secured high profile sureties to bail him out and that the investigations have since been completed.

The sureties that Kitatta presented this time included; Mr Suleiman Walusimbi (his longtime friend), Muhammed Kibirige (NRM secretary Rubaga Division) and Mr Abdul Matovu (his area LC1 chairperson).

At the tail end of his bail application, Maj. Raphael Mugisha who led the prosecution side, told the military court that he needed two weeks period to ably respond to Kitatta's bail application.

To that effect, court set September 17 to consider his bail application.

In a related development, Gen Kayihura yesterday reported to the registrar of the military court, Maj. John Bizimana in honor of part of his bail terms where he was ordered to report every first Monday of the month.

Some of the allegations against Gen. Kayihura are that he, between 2010 and 2018, allowed the issuing of arms and ammunitions to unauthorized persons including the Boda Boda 2010 association headed by Mr Kitatta.