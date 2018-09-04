29 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: DA Takes Tough Stand Against EFF-Led No Confidence Vote in Tshwane

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson

In one of the toughest weeks for DA-led coalitions in metros across the country, party leader Mmusi Maimane backed Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga ahead of a motion of no confidence on Thursday. The ball is now in the EFF's court. If it finds common ground with the ANC, Msimanga will be headed to the opposition benches.

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane, speaking in Johannesburg after a special meeting of the party's federal executive on Wednesday morning, said the DA refused to buckle to demands from the EFF, the kingmaker in Tshwane.

"We believe that it would be wrong for the Democratic Alliance to say we will remove Solly Msimanga for doing the right thing. He is investigating corruption. He is standing strong against corruption," said Maimane.

"We stand firm and resolute behind Councillor Solly Msimanga as mayor of Tshwane," the DA leader continued.

"So come tomorrow's council meeting we will not be fielding a different candidate. The caucus is resolute. The Democratic Alliance and the federal executive is resolute on this matter," he continued.

Msimanga faces motions of no confidence on Thursday...

South Africa

Economy Slips into Technical Recession as GDP Drops

The South African economy slipped into recession during the second quarter of 2018, shrinking by 0,7% quarter-on-quarter… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.