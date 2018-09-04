South Africa: DA Takes Tough Stand Against EFF-Led No Confidence Vote in Tshwane

analysis

In one of the toughest weeks for DA-led coalitions in metros across the country, party leader Mmusi Maimane backed Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga ahead of a motion of no confidence on Thursday. The ball is now in the EFF's court. If it finds common ground with the ANC, Msimanga will be headed to the opposition benches.

DA Leader Mmusi Maimane, speaking in Johannesburg after a special meeting of the party's federal executive on Wednesday morning, said the DA refused to buckle to demands from the EFF, the kingmaker in Tshwane.

"We believe that it would be wrong for the Democratic Alliance to say we will remove Solly Msimanga for doing the right thing. He is investigating corruption. He is standing strong against corruption," said Maimane.

"We stand firm and resolute behind Councillor Solly Msimanga as mayor of Tshwane," the DA leader continued.

"So come tomorrow's council meeting we will not be fielding a different candidate. The caucus is resolute. The Democratic Alliance and the federal executive is resolute on this matter," he continued.

Msimanga faces motions of no confidence on Thursday...