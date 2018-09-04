4 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Man Chops Off Father's Manhood

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Barbara Akite and Charity Akullo

A 57-year-old resident of Imakiboro village, Awei Parish, Aloi Sub-county in Alebtong District is in serious pain after one of his children cut off his manhood after a domestic brawl.

The young man allegedly chopped off Mr Alex Opio's manhood after he fought his mother Mary Opio on Sunday.

It is reported that Mr Opio returned home on Sunday morning after having disappeared for three months and found his 51-year-old wife cooking.

The couple started quarreling and later engaged in a fist fight which resulted in the man to biting his wife's lips.

"At this point, one of their six children came with a machete and cut off his manhood," the area LC1 chairman, Mr Vincent Okullo told Daily Monitor.

He said Opio was rushed to Aloi health centre III where he is currently nursing his injury.

The woman reported a case of assault against her husband at Aloi Police post.

However, she was told that they would start investigations when her husband starts feeling better since he could not talk, Mr Okullo said.

"I have settled this family's issues several times but there has never been any change. I hope this will be an eye opener to them," he added.

He also urged children to respect their parents and stay out of their issues.

The District Police Commander of Alebtong, Mr Ronald Mugabe, said the information had not yet reached his desk but promised to make a follow up.

Uganda

Junior Labour Minister Kabafunzaki Co-Accused Vanishes

The Anti-Corruption Court yesterday heard that suspended junior Labour minister Herbert Kabafunzaki's co-accused has… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.