A 57-year-old resident of Imakiboro village, Awei Parish, Aloi Sub-county in Alebtong District is in serious pain after one of his children cut off his manhood after a domestic brawl.

The young man allegedly chopped off Mr Alex Opio's manhood after he fought his mother Mary Opio on Sunday.

It is reported that Mr Opio returned home on Sunday morning after having disappeared for three months and found his 51-year-old wife cooking.

The couple started quarreling and later engaged in a fist fight which resulted in the man to biting his wife's lips.

"At this point, one of their six children came with a machete and cut off his manhood," the area LC1 chairman, Mr Vincent Okullo told Daily Monitor.

He said Opio was rushed to Aloi health centre III where he is currently nursing his injury.

The woman reported a case of assault against her husband at Aloi Police post.

However, she was told that they would start investigations when her husband starts feeling better since he could not talk, Mr Okullo said.

"I have settled this family's issues several times but there has never been any change. I hope this will be an eye opener to them," he added.

He also urged children to respect their parents and stay out of their issues.

The District Police Commander of Alebtong, Mr Ronald Mugabe, said the information had not yet reached his desk but promised to make a follow up.