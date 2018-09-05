4 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Is Teaching Youth to Hate Govt - Minister

Photo: Bobi Wine
Bobi Wine.
By Moses Muwulya

Minister for Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo, has castigated Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) for taking a back sit and letting politicians like Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine "mislead the youth".

She tasked the RDCs to use media to inform the public about government programmes.

"There is a mind set that one can't be taught to love his country which is wrong. If Bobi Wine through his people power thing can teach the youth to hate the government, then it is possible to make them love it," Ms Mbayo said on Tuesday while giving her opening remarks for the service delivery workshop for RDCs and deputy RDCs in greater Masaka.

According to her, "Bobi Wine is being used and the messages he writes are not his but a representation of the forces behind."

The Minister said RDCs are simply dwelling on reshuffle instead of doing their work by engaging the youth on how to benefit from the different poverty eradication programmes that government has brought on board such as the Youth Livelihood Programme.

"Bobi Wine says Uganda is insecure despite the fact the he grew up in Uganda; from the ghetto as he says and built a mansion. He even holds midnight shows when security is tight but later comes out and claims that Uganda is insecure! And you also let him mislead the youth. I rally you RDCs to come out and meet the youth to counter his message," Ms Mbayo added.

She further noted that she was fed up of visiting RDCs whose mistakes are costing government.

"Visiting RDCs will not be tolerated. I'm tired of defending you because some of you have done so many misdeeds in your districts," she added.

The minister further revealed that some RDCs tend to take sides when resolving land conflicts at the expense of justice.

"They side with the rich which has deprived the poor of their right to own land," she said.

On matters of security, the Minister tasked them to coordinate with L.CI chairpersons and ensure that they bring the offenders to book.

Read the original article on Monitor.

