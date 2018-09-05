Rwanda: Kamanzi, Maniriho Are the Youth Representatives in Parliament

A total of 26 candidates from across the country on Tuesday contested for the two parliamentary seats reserved for the youth in an indirect election held at the headquarters of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) in Kimihurura.

The electorate included eight members from each of the 30 districts and nine from the national level at the National Youth Council, all totaling up to 257 members.

The election, in which 87 per cent of the Electoral College participated, saw a male and female youth candidates win the two parliamentary seats particularly for the youth at a high landslide.

Ernest Kamanzi and Clarisse Maniriho who emerged the winners were from Kamonyi in Southern Province and Karongi District in Western Province respectively.

The two won 66.6 per cent for Kamanzi and 52.9 per cent for Maniriho, according to tentative results announced by the electoral body.

Each voter was supposed to cast two ballots; for male and a female representative.

Kamanzi has been heading National Youth Council in Kamonyi District.

During his campaigns around the country, Kamanzi promised to strive towards the delivery of the government's seven-year programme that was launched last year.

He added that he will also support the strengthening of vocational schools for the youth, so that they acquire hands on skills to compete competently on the labour market.

On the other hand, Maniriho stressed that once elected; her dedication will be towards fighting gender based violence.