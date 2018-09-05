Sharon Otieno, the pregnant university student abducted with Nation Journalist Barrack Oduor on Monday in Migori, has been found dead.

The second year student, who was pursuing a degree in Medical Records and Information at Rongo University, has been missing since Monday evening.

Sharon's father Douglas Otieno on Wednesday confirmed to the Nation that he viewed his daughter’s body at the Oyugis Level Four Hospital in Oyugis at 1am.

He rushed to the hospital after police informed the family that a woman’s body had been found dumped in the forest.

A senior criminal investigations officer in Homa Bay also confirmed that the body was found in the dense forest.

"We shall give more details later," the detective, who sought anonymity because he is not authorised to issue press statements, said.

Sharon and Mr Oduor were kidnapped moments after being lured out of Graca Hotel in Rongo around 7.35pm by Governor Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo.

Mr Oyamo was arrested in Uriri on Tuesday and taken to Homa Bay for questioning over the incident that left Mr Oduor seriously injured.

Mr Oduor escaped death by a whisker after he jumped out of the kidnappers' speeding car at Nyangweso market on Homa Bay-Kisumu road.

Sharon's mother was wailing uncontrollably by the time the Nation attempted to talk to her on phone.

More follows.