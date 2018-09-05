Kenya: Weatherman Warns of Heavy Floods in Nairobi in a Few Weeks

Nairobians have been warned to brace for heavy rains in the city that are expected to last until the end of the year.

The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday projected that the October to December short rains will hit the capital heavily.

The abnormally high rainfall will result to flooding, it warned.

The department also warned of possible cholera outbreak, roads to be cut off and losses to be incurred by farmers during the season.

Other regions that will experience high rainfall in the period include Western, Nyanza, Central Kenya, Turkana, Samburu and Budalangi.

Most parts of the country are expected to experience above average rainfall. The spatial and temporal distribution is expected to be good too. Peak Month is November. #Weather #Climate #Kenya #ShortRains #ShortRainsKenya pic.twitter.com/dn0CNRoZjw

- Kenya Met Department (@KenyaMetService) September 4, 2018

The department in July said the cold season was expected to extend through the month of August and probably September.

September started with unusual cold and a prediction by the met department indicated that rainfall will be recorded in some highlands parts of the country including Nairobi.