4 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Weatherman Warns of Heavy Floods in Nairobi in a Few Weeks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

Nairobians have been warned to brace for heavy rains in the city that are expected to last until the end of the year.

The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday projected that the October to December short rains will hit the capital heavily.

The abnormally high rainfall will result to flooding, it warned.

The department also warned of possible cholera outbreak, roads to be cut off and losses to be incurred by farmers during the season.

Other regions that will experience high rainfall in the period include Western, Nyanza, Central Kenya, Turkana, Samburu and Budalangi.

Most parts of the country are expected to experience above average rainfall. The spatial and temporal distribution is expected to be good too. Peak Month is November. #Weather #Climate #Kenya #ShortRains #ShortRainsKenya pic.twitter.com/dn0CNRoZjw

- Kenya Met Department (@KenyaMetService) September 4, 2018

The department in July said the cold season was expected to extend through the month of August and probably September.

September started with unusual cold and a prediction by the met department indicated that rainfall will be recorded in some highlands parts of the country including Nairobi.

Kenya

Over 1,000 Iported Vehicles Stuck at Mombasa Port

More than 1,000 imported vehicles are lying at Mombasa port following the breakdown of a vital National Transport and… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.