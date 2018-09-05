Kenyans Warned to Brace for Floods During November-December Short Rains

Nairobi — Kenyans have been warned of imminent floods, thunder and lightning during the November-December short rains.

According to Kenya Meteorological Department Director Stella Aura, most parts of the country are expected to experience above average rains.

She has called upon the Disaster Management Department to be on standby to mitigate any calamity that may arise.

"Following the forecasted enhanced rainfall over most parts of the country, various sectors are expected to experience both negative and positive impacts. Contingency measures should therefore be put in place to avoid some of the probable negative impacts," she said.

At the same time, Aura said Kenyans should take advantage of the positive impact of the enhanced well distributed rainfall that is expected over agricultural areas of the country which will be favourable for farming activities.

"Farmers are advised to take advantage of the good rains to maximize on crop production, pasture conditions in the pastoral areas are also expected to improve significantly so pastoralists are also advised to optimize in livestock production in order to benefit fully from the increased pastures," said Aura.

Vegetation is also expected to increase significantly and people have been urged to plant more trees in order to increase forest cover.

Senior Meteorologist Stanley Kinyua also encouraged people to harvest the rain water for future use.

He encouraged urban centres to urgently construct storm drainage systems and open up clogged drainages to avoid floodwaters in cities and towns.