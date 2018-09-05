Kenyan Model Wins Second Place at International Modeling Competition

17-year-old Kenyan model Stacy Wangui took second place at the just concluded Few Next Face Africa 2018 competition.

Stacy was among the top 10 finalist who competed in the finals held on Sunday, September 2 at Grand Palace hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dotain Yeshitela from Ethiopia won the title trumping other finalists to win the international competition, taking home Sh200,000, a three-year Modelling Contract with Few Models and IMG Models Worldwide (Paris, Milan, London, New York, Australia).

Stacy attributed her passion for modelling from her journey of self-discovery which made her accept herself after being bullied through primary school forcing her to be home schooled. She found her purpose in life which led her to become more confident and comfortable in her own skin and got her to the top three positions of Few's Next Face 2018. Stacy is currently signed with Mochez Models in Kenya.