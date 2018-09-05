4 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyan Model Wins Second Place at International Modeling Competition

Tagged:

Related Topics

17-year-old Kenyan model Stacy Wangui took second place at the just concluded Few Next Face Africa 2018 competition.

Stacy was among the top 10 finalist who competed in the finals held on Sunday, September 2 at Grand Palace hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dotain Yeshitela from Ethiopia won the title trumping other finalists to win the international competition, taking home Sh200,000, a three-year Modelling Contract with Few Models and IMG Models Worldwide (Paris, Milan, London, New York, Australia).

Stacy attributed her passion for modelling from her journey of self-discovery which made her accept herself after being bullied through primary school forcing her to be home schooled. She found her purpose in life which led her to become more confident and comfortable in her own skin and got her to the top three positions of Few's Next Face 2018. Stacy is currently signed with Mochez Models in Kenya.

Kenya

Look, Blessing and Favour are Now Four!

Baby Blessing Kathure and Favour Karimi, who were separated at the Kenyatta National Hospital in a landmark surgery last… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.