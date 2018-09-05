Nigeria: Govt Will Increase Budgetary Allocation for TB Control

5 September 2018

In a bid to stamp out Tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, the federal government has pledged to increase the budget allocation to TB control in the 2019 health budget.

The minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole who disclosed this at the National Summit on Public Private Mix (PPM) for tuberculosis control in Nigeria on Tuesday, said for every $1 invested in TB control, there is $25 return on investment.

To control TB in Nigeria, Adewole said the ministry of health established the national TB control programme, which developed the National TB strategy 2015 to 2020 framework to address the country's TB burden.

He said the framework is consistent with the End TB Strategy and incorporates the most recent internationally recommended diagnostic and treatment strategies.

The minister said the ministry in collaboration with a broad of partners is currently providing free TB services in over 7,000 health facilities in the country, where over 100,000 TB cases were notified and treated in 2017.

"The TB cases notified in 2017 only represent about 25 per cent of the estimated TB cases in the country. The remaining 75 per cent of the estimated TB cases that are undetected remain in the community, leaving a high probability of transmission of the disease to other people.

"We are working hard to address the menace. The country currently delivers TB treatment and care through a network of over 7,000 health facilities accredited by the National TB and leprosy control programme up to 3,931 in 2010.

"Similarly, the number of drug resistant TB treatment Centres has been progressively increased from 10 in 2013 to 28 in 2017. A resolution was passed at the 60th National Council of Health meeting held last year, to include TB service delivery in the Primary Health Care Minimum Healthcare Package."

