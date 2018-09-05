5 September 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria, Egypt Clash As Africa Battles for 2019 World Team Cup Spots

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria and Egypt will battle for bragging rights and places in the 2019 ITTF World Team Cup in Tokyo today in the finals of men and women team events of the 2018 ITTF African Championships holding in Mauritius.

As it was in the last five years, so it is in Mauritius as the continent's best table tennis playing nations battle for top spot with both sides aiming to represent Africa at the Tokyo show come November 2019.

Both teams lived up to their rating as the top seeds in the men and women events in which they have been 100 per cent in all their matches on their way to the final.

But today at the Beau Bassin Sports Complex in Mauritius, they will go up against each other in the men and women events finals.Listed as the number one in the men's event, Nigeria had a smooth sail to the final with wins over Congo DRC and host - Mauritius in the group and got a bye to the last four to set a semifinal clash against Algeria.

Unlike Nigeria, which played two matches to berth in the last four, Egypt as the second seeded team, defeated Seychelles, South Africa and Madagascar to get a bye to the semifinal where they met Togo.Nigeria made nonsense of Algeria in the semifinal with 3-0 win, while Egypt recorded same result against resurgence Togolese team.

Just like in the men's final, the women's final will be between Nigeria and Egypt after both sides ended the dream of South Africa and Algeria in the semifinal.A confident Mohammed El-Beiali believes Egypt has the chance to retain the title in Mauritius despite the absence of their talisman, Omar Assar."We are surely ready for Nigeria and we can surprise them in the match. But we will not underestimate the quality of Nigeria," the 2018 Arab Cup champion said.

Nigeria

The Nigerian Surveillance State - Neglected Issues Around Samuel Ogundipe's Arrest

The dust may have settled, the hashtags may have stopped trending, and Samuel Ogundipe may have been granted bail but… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.