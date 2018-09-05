Photo: Laban Walloga/Daily Nation

Some of the more than 1,000 vehicles stuck in the port of Mombasa following a breakdown of the NTSA e-sticker registration system.

More than 1,000 imported vehicles are lying at Mombasa port following the breakdown of a vital National Transport and Safety Authority system.

The collapse of the NTSA e-sticker application system has affected car importers and Kenyans who applied for a change of vehicle registration.

The application for the sticker is being done through the integrated transport management system, which is found on the NTSA website.

Vehicle owners from upcountry have spent days in Mombasa waiting for the authority to repair its system.

Car Importers Association of Kenya chairman Peter Otieno said the application of the sticker through e-Citizen goes through but does not reflect on the NTSA system.

RECEIVED COMPLAINTS

"We have received complaints from importers. If the system is not operational by Thursday, there will be 2,000 vehicles stuck at the port. They have paid for the stickers but their vehicles have not been released," he said.

Between 9,000 and 12,000 vehicles are imported in a month.

Last month, NTSA said it was launching the second phase of acquisition of the third licence plate (e-sticker) for vehicles being registered and inspected.

The authority said the phase would begin on September 1. All the applicants for vehicle transfer and duplicate logbooks would be required to have the e-sticker.

The sticker will have critical car details in an electronic form such as chassis and engine numbers, make, colour, registration number and owner.

SYSTEM BREAKDOWN

The applicants are required to pay Sh775 through M-Pesa. Mr Otieno said applicants now pay twice following the system breakdown.

"Instead of communicating the problem, NTSA has remained quiet as importers and car owners suffer," he said.

The sticker is valid for 10 years though importers have complained about its durability. Mr Otieno said the stickers already issued by NTSA are wearing out faster than expected.

"What is happening is pure exploitation. Why can't NTSA get better printing machines and materials for the stickers? If the authority is issuing stickers that cannot last, it should not insist on payment," Mr Otieno added.

Contacted, NTSA Coast region chief Zack Muema said the system broke down on Tuesday and not last week.

DIGITAL APPLICATIONS

He linked the problem to e-Citizen, which is being used for payment of digital applications.

"Most of our services are okay. It is payment for the e-sticker that had a problem but it has already been solved," Mr Muema told the Nation.

"Let the importers come to our offices and clear their vehicles."

The NTSA official added that those who have already paid for the registration would not be required to pay again.

He said importers would be asked to share with NTSA their invoice and M-Pesa reference numbers in order to be cleared.

"We cleared some vehicle owners today (Tuesday). Those who will have paid by tomorrow (Wednesday) will get their cars," Mr Muema said.