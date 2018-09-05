Kenya: Fred Matiang'i Moves to Secure Lake Victoria

Photo: Ondari Ogega/Daily Nation

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i (right) hands over police vehicle keys to IG Police Joseph Boinett (third left) at the Siaya County Commissioner's office on September 3, 2018.

The Interior ministry is pledging to focus on better policing of Lake Victoria, as part of the government's plan to harness the blue economy and shield local fisher folk from constant harassment by Ugandan authorities.

Dr Fred Matiang'i, the Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, says they will deploy more police officers to areas near the lake as well as on the water to secure Kenya's largest fresh water lake.

His comments come on the backdrop of a conference on the "Blue Economy: Resources of the Water," scheduled for November in Nairobi as well as rising incidents of harassment by Ugandan officials which Kenyan fishermen have decried for so long.

INCREASE CRACKDOWN

Dr Matiang'i said security agents will increase the crackdown on contraband drinks and drugs from neighbouring countries which are seen as another problem affecting fishermen in the region.

"We have found that drugs such as bhang are grown in the neighbouring countries which means we need to do a better job at the borders and be able to trace the drugs and contraband goods," said the CS.

There have been complains of illicit liquor coming in through the porous Busia border and bhang entering the country from Migori side.

Some criminals have opted to smuggle them through the lake, a matter the Cabinet Secretary says they will handle by being more vigilant at the borders and the lake.

SECURITY TOUR

Dr Matiang'i was speaking in Siaya where he was on a security tour, at a time when six Kenyan fishermen were being detained at Vuvumai in Uganda after they were arrested while fishing in Lake Victoria a week ago.

Commenting on the police while at Kisumu before he left for Siaya, the CS said the government will focus a lot on stalled police projects and complete them.

He singled out housing, establishment of police stations and equipping the officers as priorities before 2022.

Dr Matiang'i said currently, they are coordinating to provide better services to the public. He lauded the police especially in Nyanza for working under difficult circumstances. He said the region will receive a new consignment of vehicles to beef up patrols.