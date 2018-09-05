Liberia: Yealu Urges Liberians to Adopt Entrepreneurship Spirit

Melvin L. Yealue, Assistant Minister For Administration (AMA), Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications

The Assistant Minister For Administration (AMA) at the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has urged Liberians to adopt entrepreneurship as a blueprint to alleviate poverty, a release has said.

Mr. Melvin L. Yealu's call was contained in a speech he delivered recently at the first session of the Liberia International Model United Nations in the auditorium of the Monrovia Christian Fellowship on 9th Street in Sinkor. He said that if Liberia or Africa adopts this spirit, it would see itself on a different level by 2030.

Minister Yealu further pointed out that the spirit of entrepreneurship can be found in Bill Gates as he moves the world into computerized technology.

He also recalled that back home in Africa, Aliko Dangote, whom he referred to as the "giant entrepreneur" of Africa, made his way to the top and became one of the richest people in the world based on the entrepreneurial spirit he developed over thirty years back.

Minister Yealu emphasized that in order to alleviate poverty and end hunger by 2030, Africans, especially Liberians, "must think entrepreneurship, live entrepreneurship, and must enterprise our careers and professions."

He pointed out that the new leadership of this government headed by President George Weah is certain to put entrepreneurship high on the country's agenda, because he believes in the spirit of oneness and unity. Therefore, the President is building a sustainable development that all Liberians can depend upon.

Yealu said the spirit of entrepreneurship has given birth to a new millennium and Liberians and Africans must see themselves as players and not spectators.

The open discussion brought together other young ministers in the CDC-led government, including Attorney Phil Tarpeh Dixon, Deputy Minister of Labor, and Mamise Kabah, Assistant Gender Minister.

