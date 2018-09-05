5 September 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Moci Warns Businesses Against Selling Without Price Tags

By Alvin Worzi

Commerce Inspector Josephine Davis (R) and Minister Wilson Tarpeh (middle) at a press conference in Monrovia.

-Commences general inspection exercise

Authorities at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoIC) say it will commence general inspection of all businesses on Monday, September 10, to Saturday, September 20, 2018, a release from the ministry has said.

According to the release issued yesterday in Monrovia, the ministry has vowed to enforce price tag regulation within the commerce of Liberia as part of a vigorous inspection exercise about to be undertaken.

The ministry said that the regulation is aimed at ensuring that businesses are transparent in their transactions.

The objectives of these inspection exercises are to provide protection for consumers, and further ensure continued compliance with applicable laws, procedures and standards.

Based on that, inspectors will conduct field inspection from Monday through Thursday beginning 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the release, the inspection will be guided by the ministry's general inspection guidelines, with focus on Business Registration Enforcement, General Commodity Standard Inspection, Market Surveillance, and Price Monitoring, Liquor Registration Enforcement, General Market Standard Training, Investment Code enforcement and Price Tag enforcement.

Also, the Metrology Division at the National Standards Laboratory will carry out the Bureau of Industrial Services general verification exercises.

The division will scale on weights and measure all establishments to include supermarkets, butchery shops, and filling stations. This process is to ensure that consumers receive the required quantity of petroleum products and other consumable commodities.

Meanwhile, the ministry reminds all business establishment, including supermarkets, general merchandise stores, grocery shops, to price tag their commodities in both Liberian and United States dollars based on Central Bank of Liberia's (CBL) prevailing rate.

Authors

Alvin Worzi

