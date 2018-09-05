5 September 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Raji Is LFA's New President

By Anthony Kokoi

Football stakeholders have began congratulating Mr. Raji.

Less than four days to the Liberia Football Association (LFA) re-run presidential election, outgoing LFA president Musa Bility has transferred authority to Mustapha Raji as president-elect following the withdrawal of Musa Shannon from the race.

Incoming president Raji and former LFA vice president for administration Shannon were expected to contest for the high seat on Saturday, September 8.

The elections committee of the LFA recently qualified the two after completing their nomination, and subsequent scrutiny by the committee.

According to a release from the LFA, Mr. Bility, in a communication, announced to stakeholders that he had received a communication by football house's secretary general that Musa Shannon had withdrawn from the race.

"I have just been informed by the secretary general that Mr. Musa Shannon has withdrawn from the upcoming presidential election. With this information, I wish to inform you that the process of transition will start immediately," Bility wrote stakeholders.

The release said further that Mr. Bility, effectively yesterday, September 4, stated that all decisions within the LFA must be made with the full knowledge and approval of the president-elect, Raji.

To ensure a smooth transfer of authority, Mr. Bility, in the release, said the new president has been informed of all decisions leading to his assumption of authority on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

He thanked stakeholders for the opportunity they gave him to work together for the last five months, in spite of the disagreements.

Mr. Raji has meanwhile begun receiving congratulatory messages from several football stakeholders and supporters on social media.

Anthony Kokoi

Liberia

Read the original article on Observer.

