South Africa: Lauryn Hill Adds SA Date to World Tour

Lauryn Hill on Wednesday announced the addition of a South African date to her newly announced world tour, celebrating twenty years of her anthemic debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will kick off the European leg of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour this winter on 18 November in Brussels, before the tour continues through, France, UK, Ireland, Holland, Denmark, Sweden before culminating in Norway on 11 December.

She will perform in Johannesburg, South Africa on 2 February 2019 at the Ticketpro Dome.

Tickets and VIP experiences go on sale to the general public on Friday, 7 September at 09:00 from Big Concerts.

Discovery card holders get an exclusive 48 hour pre-sale starting on Wednesday, 5 September at 09:00.

Lauryn uses her platform to raise money and awareness for frontline charity initiatives through touring. A portion of the ticket sales go towards the MLH Fund, which directly contributes support for education, health, agriculture, technology, and community based businesses and development initiatives throughout the Diaspora.

You can also meet Lauryn on tour with VIP packages that can include a photo op with the singer, a chance to watch a portion of the show from the wings of the stage and a special selection of merchandise.

VIP packages will be available for a limited time online.

Lauryn will be joined by special guest Nas. Nas has released eight consecutive platinum and multi-platinum albums and has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

MTV ranked him at #5 of "The Greatest MCs of All Time" and he was featured on "The 10 Best Rappers of All Time" list by Billboard. This will be the first time he has performed in South Africa.

Channel24