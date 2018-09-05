Liberia: 'Traumatized' Warlords Will Not Scare Us

Montserrado County District Number 17 Representative, Hanson Kiazolu, has urged Liberians not to be terrified by intimidating assertions emanating from ex-warlords fearing prosecution.

Threats from ex-rebel commanders in relation to calls for the establishment of a war crimes court should not be taken seriously because they are traumatized due to the carnage they effected during the war that led to the deaths of over 250,000 persons, the Unity Party lawmaker said.

The opposition lawmaker is a member of the House's Specialized Committee currently reviewing petitions to legislature from civil society organizations and international rights groups seeking the establishment of the war crimes court in Liberia.

Representative Kiazolu was responding to Senator Prince Johnson's recent statement that Liberia would experience war if attempts were made to arrest warlords for prosecution.

Kiazolu said Johnson and his likes are making inimical statements to aggravate and scare activists that are campaigning for the establishment of a war crimes court.

"PYJ (Prince Y. Johnson) describes efforts for the establishment of a war crimes court a 'fiasco' because he sits in a peaceful environment without people knocking at his doors to give account for those he reportedly murdered in cold blood," Kiazolu said.

"When warlords are sitting in a peaceful environment and talking about 'fiasco' that is the English they know. Nothing warlord can do if there were votes taken for a war Crimes court to be established in Liberia."

In a recent audio recording Senator Johnson alleged that President George Weah has assured them [warlords] that they will not be arrested to face war crimes charges.

"If activists pushing for the establishment of a war crimes court had the power of the President to prosecute them the army will split between ethnic lines and the country would once again descend into chaos," Johnson said.

"If they say George [Weah] catch the people, George sees no reason to catch anybody," he said.

"But if they were the ones who were president and they want to go after us, the army will split. The Mandingo people who are there [in the army] too will say where are you carrying our somebody? The Gio/Mano people will say where are you carrying our somebody. You will have no army; nothing but chaos."