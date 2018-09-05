5 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Land Reform Show - Now On At Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

Expropriation without compensation is a red herring, not a solution to land reform -- and the Constitution doesn't need amending as it is a powerful enabling instrument, even if successive governments had chosen not to use it. That's the long and short of Day One of public hearings from academics and organisations representing agriculture, rural communities and workers, who had all made written submissions to Parliament. It's not what emerged in the countrywide public hearings. What unfolded on Tuesday was a carefully choreographed political performance in several acts.

Constitutional review committee co-chairperson Vincent Smith was nowhere in sight at starting time. It soon emerged he'd taken time out -- and also offered to step down from all the committee chairpersons positions he holds -three at the last count -- until parliamentary ethics and ANC integrity committee proceedings are completed.

Smith, in a public statement, confirmed receiving R615,000 as a "personal loan... repayable by me" in 2015 and 2016 for his daughter's university education from Angelo Agrizzi, then chief operating officer at facilities management group Bosasa, which which...

South Africa

Almost Half of Limpopo's Ambulances Are Standing Idle

About three out of four specialist health worker posts are vacant in the embattled province. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.