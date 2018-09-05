5 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Self-Helpless - Losing the Plot to Social Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Rebecca Davis

In recent times, the self-help industry has exploded into a multi- billion dollar global industry - and along with it has come every imaginable type of therapy, healing or general woo-woo. In the past, Rebecca Davis scoffed at this industry, mocking its reliance on half-baked science and the way it appears to prey on the mentally fragile. But as she searched for a meaning of life that did not involve booze, she found it increasingly hard to rationalise her default scepticism. In this extract from her latest book Davis writes about battling the demons of social media.

My social media wake-up call came on Easter Sunday, 2017.

I was in Johannesburg, savouring a delicious breakfast painstakingly prepared by my sister-in-law. There were buttery croissants. The sun was bathing the table in a warm autumnal light. I was enjoying the company of family.

Then: a notification on my phone. Red flag. Facebook. Alert! Danger! Emergency!

Somebody - a total stranger - had taken offence to an opinion piece I had written earlier that week. She had composed a disparaging paragraph outlining what she considered to be the errors in my argument.

My heart started pumping like a drum. Blood rushed to...

South Africa

Almost Half of Limpopo's Ambulances Are Standing Idle

About three out of four specialist health worker posts are vacant in the embattled province. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.