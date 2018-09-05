South Africa: Self-Helpless - Losing the Plot to Social Media

opinion

In recent times, the self-help industry has exploded into a multi- billion dollar global industry - and along with it has come every imaginable type of therapy, healing or general woo-woo. In the past, Rebecca Davis scoffed at this industry, mocking its reliance on half-baked science and the way it appears to prey on the mentally fragile. But as she searched for a meaning of life that did not involve booze, she found it increasingly hard to rationalise her default scepticism. In this extract from her latest book Davis writes about battling the demons of social media.

My social media wake-up call came on Easter Sunday, 2017.

I was in Johannesburg, savouring a delicious breakfast painstakingly prepared by my sister-in-law. There were buttery croissants. The sun was bathing the table in a warm autumnal light. I was enjoying the company of family.

Then: a notification on my phone. Red flag. Facebook. Alert! Danger! Emergency!

Somebody - a total stranger - had taken offence to an opinion piece I had written earlier that week. She had composed a disparaging paragraph outlining what she considered to be the errors in my argument.

My heart started pumping like a drum. Blood rushed to...