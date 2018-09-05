4 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: From Zuptocracy to Ramageddon - the Local Economic Meltdown in Three Acts

analysis By Richard Poplak

Following a second quarter retraction of 0.7 percent, South Africa now finds itself mired in a technical recession. The Zuma hangover has properly begun, and the resultant downturn will warp our historical trajectory in fundamental and surprising ways.

I: Mezze splatter

The world hit a grim little economic milestone last month: On 20 August, Greece finally graduated from its third and final bailout programme. More than eight years ago, on 23 April 2010, former prime minister George Papandreou announced that the inventors of both democracy and grilled calamari no longer had access to capital markets, and that the country would require many billions of euros in order to stave off complete collapse.

The euro klatch shuddered, and ponied up -- they've been ponying up ever since. Greece made much of its own mess, of course, but the mess was compounded by its being lashed to the euro zone. Down came the shackles of Austerity, imposed from beyond Greece's borders by Bavarian technocrats with triple-barrelled surnames.

€289 billion later, Greece is not so much reformed as transformed, and not by those who...

