5 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: IPID vs SAPS Procurement Mafia, Continued

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Corrupt Crime Intelligence operatives looted at least R150-million in tax in an attempt to swing the ANC's 53rd and 54th elective conferences in favour of Jacob Zuma, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. In colluding with corrupt private sector suppliers, Crime Intelligence was willing to undermine the ANC's own internal elective processes.

There is just no other way to view the scandal which has been completely overshadowed by the unpacking of the industrial scale of corruption under Zuma's watch and that is now playing out on a screen near you as the Zondo Commission of Inquiry picks through political debris years in the making.

Like the destructive borer beetle slowly hollowing out the soul of a tall, proud tree, the actions of these deployees to Crime Intelligence and other state departments have not only caused irreparable damage to the ANC's once illustrious reputation, but have undermined democracy itself.

It is, in effect, an act of political cannibalism.

Of course the chain of command or the paper trail of who exactly it was that gave the order for "Operation Hibela" -- as the plan to...

