5 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Two Years Later After Protests That Rocked SA, Student Activist Leaders Seek to Remain Free

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nkateko Mabasa

With the threat of prison time hanging over their heads, student activists involved in the FeesMustFall protests are taking a page out of South Africa's history of negotiating with political prisoners and Truth and Reconciliation Commission in their pursuit for a Presidential pardon.

On Monday, 3 September, #FeesMustFall activist and student leader Mcebo Dlamini appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for yet another hearing related to charges linked to his activities during the fees must fall protests. It has been two years since he was first charged and his case has suffered several delays.

According to the defence, Dlamini is still a student and therefore waiting for his exam timetable at Wits University, and because of this it would not be possible to set an appropriate date at the moment.

Dlamini, who is facing multiple charges of public violence, assault, damage to property and violating a court interdict at Wits University during the 2016 #FeesMustFall protests, initially had a trial...

