Somalia: We Are Working On Plan to Improve Somali Police Performance, Says Dualle

Somali security minister Mohamed Abukar Islow Du'ale said they are working a plan to enhance the performance and capacity of Somali police force.

Minister Duale said the plan will be coordinated by EU officials, who provide training to Somali police forces as the country is preparing to take over security from AU troops.

He underlined the government is committed to enhancing the knowledge and skills of the Somali National Army and the law enforcement.

Islow added that the plan is part of the efforts to secure Mogadishu, the Somali capital, in order to prevent attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants.

Somalia has not had a functioning government since 1991 when warlords overthrew former dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.