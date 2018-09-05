4 September 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: We Are Working On Plan to Improve Somali Police Performance, Says Dualle

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali security minister Mohamed Abukar Islow Du'ale said they are working a plan to enhance the performance and capacity of Somali police force.

Minister Duale said the plan will be coordinated by EU officials, who provide training to Somali police forces as the country is preparing to take over security from AU troops.

He underlined the government is committed to enhancing the knowledge and skills of the Somali National Army and the law enforcement.

Islow added that the plan is part of the efforts to secure Mogadishu, the Somali capital, in order to prevent attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militants.

Somalia has not had a functioning government since 1991 when warlords overthrew former dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.

Somalia

Mogadishu Suicide Bombing Kills Children and Soldiers

At least six people have been killed in a car bombing at a local government office in Somalia's capital. Militant group… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.