South Africa: Bosch 'Unstoppable When He's Having Fun'

Sharks fullback Curwin Bosch is near unstoppable when he is enjoying his rugby.

That is the view of centre Jeremy Ward , who knows Bosch better than most.

Ward and Bosch, both central to the Sharks' Currie Cup hopes in 2018, were at school together at Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

Bosch is 21 and Ward is 22.

"Curwin was a year below me so we only really played together for two years," Ward said in Durban on Tuesday.

"It was incredibly special playing with Curwin at school."

Both players have been in good form in the opening two rounds of Currie Cup, and it is safe to say that Ward is expecting big things from Bosch, who already has two Test caps to his name.

"Schoolboy rugby gives you a chance to express yourself and have a lot of fun on the field, and when that guy is having fun he is pretty much unstoppable," Ward recalled.

"For me to have been outside him at school and now bringing that into the Sharks set-up, it's a blessing. I know him really well and we get along off the field very well as well."

The next assignment for the Sharks is a trip to Nelspruit to take on the Pumas on Friday night.

Kick-off is at 19:00 .

